Another Promise Delivered: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s Transformational Leadership Brings Contactless Passport Application to Europe

By Femi Salako

In a groundbreaking move that shows the commitment of the Federal Government to improving services for Nigerians in the diaspora, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) is set to launch a contactless passport renewal system in Europe on Friday, February 7, 2025. The initiative, with the United Kingdom serving as its coordinating hub, will enable Nigerians abroad to renew their passports seamlessly from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to immigration offices.

This development is another feather in the cap of Hon. (Dr.). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, whose visionary leadership has brought an era of efficiency, transparency, and innovation to Nigeria’s immigration system. The move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes citizen-centric governance and leveraging technology to enhance service delivery.

For years, passport renewal has been a frustrating ordeal for many Nigerians abroad, characterized by long wait times, bureaucratic delays, and costly travel to embassy locations. This new system seeks to address these challenges by providing a seamless, digital-first approach to passport processing.

Announcing the initiative during a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Kemi Nandap, explained that the system is designed to save time and reduce travel expenses for Nigerians seeking passport renewal. She clarified that the service is exclusively for passport renewals and does not yet apply to first-time applicants or minors. However, adult Nigerians living abroad can initiate the renewal process up to a year before their passport’s expiration.

Since assuming office, Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has consistently demonstrated a results-driven approach to governance, ensuring that promises made by the administration are fulfilled. Under his leadership, the Ministry of Interior has successfully tackled passport backlogs, streamlined service delivery, and introduced modern technological solutions to Nigeria’s immigration processes.

His commitment to making passport services efficient and accessible was evident when he previously launched the contactless passport system in Canada, which received widespread praise from Nigerians in the country. Encouraged by the success of that initiative, the ministry is now expanding the system to Europe, starting with the United Kingdom as the coordination center.

Beyond passport renewal, Tunji-Ojo has also overseen the establishment of new passport processing centers in key global locations, including New York, to address long-standing backlogs and improve access to consular services for Nigerians abroad. These reforms not only enhance service delivery but also restore confidence in Nigeria’s immigration system.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is rooted in the belief that government services should be efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly. The introduction of the contactless passport renewal system is a clear testament to this philosophy. By prioritizing innovation and digital transformation, the administration is ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of their location, receive the quality service they deserve.

NiDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward efficient and secure passport processing for Nigerians overseas. She reaffirmed NiDCOM’s commitment to supporting and monitoring the initiative to ensure its success.

With this latest reform, the Nigerian Immigration Service, under the leadership of Kemi Nandap, and the Ministry of Interior, under Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, have once again demonstrated their dedication to enhancing public service delivery through technology. This initiative will not only save Nigerians abroad time and money but also serve as a model for future e-government initiatives in the country.

As the system goes live in Europe this Friday, it stands as another powerful reminder that when governance is driven by vision, accountability, and innovation, real progress follows. Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s leadership continues to be a beacon of efficiency and reform, ensuring that every promise made is a promise delivered