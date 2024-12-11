Another Labour Party rep joins APC

Another member of the Labour Party (LP) in the House of Representatives from Plateau State, Rep. Dalyop Chollom, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that five lawmakers, consisting of four LP and one Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, defected to the APC last Thursday.

The four LP lawmakers who defected to the APC include Rep. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere (Imo), Rep. Donatus Matthew (Kaduna), Rep. Akiba Bassey (Cross River), and Rep. Esosa Iyawe (Edo). The daughter of the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, also defected from PDP to APC.

SPONSOR AD

Announcing the defection of Chollom on Tuesday on the floor of the House, the Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, quoted the Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal constituency lawmaker as saying that he defected from the LP to the APC after deep reflection and as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the country.

He said the political future of his constituents is sacrosanct and believed that he would serve his people better in the ruling party.

However, the House Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), raised a point of order and quoted Section 68 (1) (d) of the Constitution and called the defection a nullity.

He, therefore, prayed that the House reject the letter of defection sent by the lawmaker.

Rep. Chinda said, “We cannot continue to put the cart before the horse. That letter you read was not right.”

The minority leader added that the lawmaker should provide evidence of his resignation from the party, but the speaker said he had seen everything and was satisfied with what the lawmaker presented.

But Chinda said if the speaker was satisfied, then he should follow what the constitution stated about the seat of a lawmaker who defected from his party and moved to another party.

“If you say the letter he wrote is in order, you declare his seat vacant,” he added.

The speaker said he had gone through what the lawmaker presented and ruled the minority leader out of order.

However, Rep. George Ozodinobi (Anambra, LP), who is the deputy minority whip, said the defection was disheartening because the LP had no crisis of any form.

Daily Trust reports that former governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong, was in the chambers to witness the announcement of the defection of the Plateau State lawmaker.