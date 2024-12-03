…Another jailed for stealing goods worth N697,000

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State, on Monday, sentenced a 28-year-old man, Sodiq Akinoye, to six months imprisonment for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court summarily tried and sentenced Akinoye after pleading guilty to a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment, but with an option of paying back N547,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict broke into the shop of the complainant, one Funmilayo John, and stole four iron legs of a sewing machine and other items worth N697,000. (NAN)