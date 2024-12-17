✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

…Another jailed 3 months for stealing shirts, trousers

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Monday, sentenced a 20-year-old tailor, Ahmad Garba, to three months imprisonment for stealing six shirts and six trousers.

The magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Bokkos, in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of N10, 000 fine or spend three months in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ijuptil Thiawur, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 17 at the “C” Division Police station by one Usman Mohammed.

Thiawur said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole six shirts and trousers and he was caught. (NAN)

 

