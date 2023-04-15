Another FCT monarch dies at 76

The Sa’akaruyi of Karu chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, has died at 76. A relative of the late monarch,…

The Sa’akaruyi of Karu chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, has died at 76.

A relative of the late monarch, Habaku Samson, who confirmed the death to our reporter on Saturday, said he died after a brief illness on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Kano State.

He said the late Sa’akaruyi was admitted at the Kano hospital before he passed on, adding that his remains would be brought to Abuja.

“Around 12pm today, a call came from Kano that Sa’akaruyi of Karu had passed on at the hospital. His body is being conveyed through the air to Abuja,” he said.

Samuel Danjuma, the special assistant to Senate Philip Aduda, who are said to be first cousins to the late chief, also confirmed the monarch’s death.

Daily Trust reports that the death of Sa’akaruyi of Karu chiefdom brought the number of graded traditional rulers who died on throne within the past eight months to four.

The chief Pai Chiefdom in Kwali area council of Abuja, late HRH Alhaji Abdullahi Bala, died on July, 3, 2022 after a brief illness. Also, the Etsu of Kwali Chiefdom, late HRH Alhaji Shaban Audu Nizazo (III), died on December, 29, 2022, at a private hospital in Abuja, where he reportedly went for checkup, while the Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom in Abaji area council, late Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, died on March 9, 2023. He had slumped after performing ablution to observe Isha’i prayer inside his palace.