Annie Idibia: I was pregnant with twins last year but suffered miscarriage

Annie, actress and wife to music icon, Tuface Idibia, has shared the experience of losing her twin babies a year ago.

In a private conversation with co-star and South African producer, Quinton Masina, aka Naked DJ, the 40-year-old broke down as she narrated how deeply the miscarriage affected her and the isolation she felt navigating grief.

The actress, who is a biological mother of two daughters; Isabella and Olivia Idibia, said her previous motherhood experiences didn’t lessen the pain of the ordeal.

Despite Tuface’s attempts to support her during this time, Annie admitted to feeling let down by the lack of understanding and support from her peers on the show.

“Why is everyone just so malicious towards Annie?,” Naked DJ asked.

This prompted her to explain her withdrawal at that time and the emotional struggles she endured as a result.

“You know like, the whole of last year, even in the group, you know I wasn’t coming out enough. Naked, I was pregnant. For twins. I had a miscarriage the whole time.”

“I wish I had someone in this group that I could actually go like, ‘I’m pregnant, we’re going to have a baby’… And then, we lost that. It was hard,” she said.