Ann Njemanze demands 50 million over ‘Domitilla: The Reboot’

Ann Njemanze has served Zeb Ejiro with a $50 million lawsuit over ‘Domitilla: The Reboot.’ According to Premium Times, Filmone Entertainment, Film Trybe Media, and the illustrious director are all defendants in the Nollywood actress’ lawsuit.

On September 16, 2020, Njemanze, who gained notoriety for portraying the title role in the 1996 original movie, trademarked the term “Domitilla.” In the same year, a sequel to the first film was announced by Zeb Ejiro Productions, FilmOne Entertainment, and Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Vision.

In addition to the 50 million, Njemanze is seeking 5 million in legal expenses and costs, as well as an injunction prohibiting the defendants or anyone else from using her trademark (Domitila) or any other mark that is confusingly similar to the registered trademark.