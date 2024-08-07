Angry youths burn down Bauchi palace over fresh killing

From Hassan Ibrahim, Ahmed Muhammad, Bauchi Some youths in Bauchi State have burnt down the palace of District Head of Lere town in Tafawa Balewa…

From Hassan Ibrahim, Ahmed Muhammad, Bauchi

Some youths in Bauchi State have burnt down the palace of District Head of Lere town in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the youth attacked the palace following a clash between military and supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Lere.

At least one person was killed while six others sustained injuries in the incident.

Zaharedden Mohammed, a resident of Lere who was shot in the eye during the military raid, said the mob who torched the palace acted on the suspicion that it was the district head of who encouraged the military to impose curfew on the community.

“Some youths in the campaign team had a misunderstanding with the military and the military decided to hide under the curfew to attack certain individuals; before the time of the curfew, they launched their onslaught,” he said.

Another resident of Lere, Alhaji Sule Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the youths ventilated their anger on the district head.

“On Wednesday, the angry youths trooped to the palace and set the buildings on fire.”

Effort made to get the reaction of the District Head was not successful at the time of filing this report.