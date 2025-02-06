Angry mom drowns 6-yr-old daughter in Bayelsa River

Tragedy struck the Ukubie community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State when a woman, Madam Stella, drowned her six-year-old daughter, Rachael, in a river out of anger.

According to witnesses, Rachael had gone to bathe at the waterfront despite repeated warnings from her mother.

“When her mother found her at the river, she became enraged. Despite warnings to leave the water, Rachael refused, prompting her mother to act violently,” a witness said.

In a fit of anger, Madam Stella reportedly grabbed Rachael’s hands and threw her into the deep water twice, leading to the child’s tragic death.

Following the incident, concerned community members confronted the mother, who confessed to her actions, claiming she had not intended to kill her daughter.

The incident has left the Ukubie community in shock, with a family member, Jeph Nation, expressing his devastation.

“I have already lost two family members this year, but this one is the most painful and heartbreaking,” he lamented.

Videos circulating on social media show Madam Stella making her confession in the Ijaw language, surrounded by a crowd.

In another video, she is seen sitting in a boat with her daughter’s lifeless body beside her, being taken away.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command, through its spokesman, DSP Musa Mohammed, stated that the incident has not yet been officially reported to the police.