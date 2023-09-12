Anger as Zimbabwe President Appoints Son, Nephew As Ministers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister in a new cabinet following his re-election. The…

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister in a new cabinet following his re-election.

The appointment which happened on Monday, however, has been greeted with backlash criticism on Monday, as this raised concerns about nepotism within the government.

While the 34-year-old David Mnangagwa will serve as the deputy to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, his cousin and the president’s nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was also named deputy minister of tourism and hospitality.

This decision is part of the newly constituted cabinet consisting of 26 ministries, local media reported.

A lawmaker from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere, criticized President Mnangagwa’s cabinet, describing it as “indefensible.”

She raised concerns about legitimacy, corruption, violence, nepotism, incompetence, and ethical issues within the government.

According to Africa News, Mnangagwa appointed a husband and wife team, Christopher and Monica Mutsvangwa, as ministers.

He gave Christopher the power to lead the new Ministry of Veterans of Liberation, while Monica Mutsvangwa is the new minister of Women’s Affairs and SMEs.

This is coming as African leaders have been considered most power-hungry and long-serving and have made the continent experience rising coups in the Sahel recently.

