Ancient Zaria: City, Culture & Commerce

This video takes you on a journey through Ancient Zaria, one of Nigeria’s oldest and most important cities today. We’ll explore the Great Wall of Zaria, which was built long ago to protect the city, the culture outfit popularly called Babbar Riga, a traditional outfit worn by people including Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Zaria has been a center for trade and learning for many years, and we will show how it has grown from an old kingdom into the modern city today.