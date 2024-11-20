Anambra unveils Makerspace, targets becoming ‘African Silicon Valley

The Anambra state government has launched Makerspace, a project designed to attract innovative entrepreneurship, especially in technology.

Speaking at the unveiling in Awka, the state capital, Governor Charles Soludo said the project aligns with his government’ s strategic policy direction of “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere.”

He said this aims to “empower youth, drive innovation, and foster economic growth across the state.”

The state government had entered into a collaboration with the UNDP through the Solution Innovation District (SID) to establish a cutting-edge Makerspace, which it said was poised to make Anambra State Africa’s Silicon Valley.

“Our long-term vision is to raise a powerful Anambra Digital Tribe who will drive economic transformation through innovation, position Anambra as Africa’s Silicon Valley and make a significant impact on the global stage,” governor Soludo said.

“The Makerspace will provide young entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to turn ideas into tangible prototypes, facilitating the testing and refinement of products.”

Breaking barriers to innovation, the space is expected to enable entrepreneurs to experiment and iterate without significant upfront costs. Thus, “they (entrepreneurs) are equipped with the resources to ignite ideas, permitting prototyping, testing and refinement of products,” the governor said adding that “the Makerspace is forward-looking and promotes technological know-how through offering trainings and workshops, enabling skill refinement and keeping entrepreneurs abreast with emerging technologies.”

The United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G Attafuah, speaking at the event expressed that the groundbreaking ceremony was “A landmark for young entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators of the state and region at large.”

She extended gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation for its support in the establishment of the Makerspaces.

Redefining entrepreneurship, Ms. Attafuah stated that, “The Makerspace puts young women, persons with disabilities, persons with low literacy skills and those living in non-urban areas at the forefront, for economic growth synonymous with social progress – leaving no one behind.”