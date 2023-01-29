Anambra to partner private sector on sports development – Oyedum

The Anambra government says it will harness sports facilities put in place by the private sector in its bid to transform the sector. Patrick-Estate Onyedum,…

The Anambra government says it will harness sports facilities put in place by the private sector in its bid to transform the sector.

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission (ASDC), said this when he led management of the Commission to NEROS Sports Stadium, Nanka, in Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA).

Onyedum, who described the facility as a huge investment by a true lover of sports and youths, said the government would create activities that will keep it busy.

“I am impressed with what the private sector has done in the area of sports facilities, NEROS Stadium is yet another of such great efforts by sports loving people of Anambra.

“We shall partner with them and support them because what they are doing is in line with the vision of the Commission under the Solution Agenda of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo,” he said.

Akonam Obiefuna, representative of Poly Emenike, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of NEROS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, owner of NEROS Sports Stadium, said the facility which was built on reclaimed massive gully erosion site, was opened to the public in 2012.

Obiefuna said the stadium had hosted different football competitions, both national and international, but needed more activities.

He said the partnership of the Anambra government was needed in the areas of upgrade of the facility and use as a venue for competitions.