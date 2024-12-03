Anambra: Time to stop sit-at-home

The resurgence of violence in the South East region, especially Anambra State, by terror groups enforcing sit-at-home has become a direct attack on Nigeria. It is also an affront on the constitution as they deny citizens freedom of movement and association, all in the name of agitation for Biafra.

On Monday, November 18, 2024, “unknown” gunmen launched simultaneous attacks on two communities of Abatete and Ukpo in Anambra State, leaving a trail of deaths and destruction. Among the deaths in the hail of bullets were three members of the vigilante group of Abatete attached to the town’s President General (PG). In Ukpo, the headquarters of Nigeria Police Zone 13, another group shot indiscriminately, shouting “No Biafra, No freedom,” with one innocent citizen shot dead.

These criminal elements, operating under the banner of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) violently enforce the sit-at-home, stopping citizens from work or business, whether in public or private establishments as they roam around, killing, maiming or kidnapping residents for ransom.

In fact, a most damning report by SBM Intelligence covering July 2023 to July 2024 ranked Anambra as the headquarters of ransom-for-kidnapping in the country with around N350 million paid by victims to kidnappers. And some victims were killed even after paying ransom.

The road to this infamy began on July 30, 2021 when IPOB declared that beginning from August 9, 2021, every Monday shall be sit-at-home, warning against “attempt to flout this directive as doing so may come with huge consequences. Anybody flouting this order is taking a grave risk.”

However, following unprecedented killings and destruction of police stations, local government headquarters and private properties, including the devastating effects on the economy, IPOB on August 15, 2021 suspended the sit-at-home, saying it would only be held on days its detained leader appears in court.

But the IPOB militant group led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa ordered the continuation of the enforcement. In a handwritten letter dated July 24, 2023, IPOB leader Kanu issued a directive to Ekpa in July 2021 to put an end to the sit-at-home practice.

But Ekpa defied every entreaty to stop as they unleashed violence on all violators.

In an attempt to stop the Monday lockdown of the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo on October 9, 2024, visited the Onitsha Main Market, threatening to seal up shops, plazas and other business premises that continue to obey the sit-at-home order. But the gunmen and their criminals dared him and went on rampage, roaming the state with reckless abandon, killing and kidnapping even on non-sit-at-home days.

For example, on October 20, they killed 16 persons at Nibo community, Awka South Local Government Area of the state. The result is that insecurity is unfortunately becoming a way of life. But it should not be.

The result is that the once boisterous ceremonies and receptions Anambra was known for are disappearing and giving way to out-of-state celebrations. Thus, the number of citizens coming home for burials, weddings and other personal, family or community events has drastically reduced. Families are even relocating their aged parents outside the state because of fear of kidnappers. The people live in fear with uncertainty being the rule.

The situation is not helped by the erosion of trust between residents and security personnel who man the multiple police and military checkpoints across the state. Therefore, we at Daily Trust call for effective policing through enhanced intelligence gathering and surveillance capabilities, and restoration of the public’s trust in deployed security agencies. They must seem to work for the people, prioritising citizen safety.

This will be boosted by a new deployment mandate and structure as the current outdated posture makes the people suffer the consequences of insecurity caused by criminals. The primitive approach to policing must end and the multiple extortions at defence and police checkpoints must stop. This will entail more strategic initiatives which will get the buy-in of the people and not alienate them.

Also, the vigilantes should be retrained and reequipped. There must also be admittance that the security system in the state is broken and needs fixing.

The restoration of peace and security should be a priority of both the federal, state, local governments, religious and traditional and private sector leaders and other stakeholders, including civil society organisations and the media. In addition, the citizens should be security-conscious and engaged.

Urgent steps must be taken to stop the capital flight caused by Monday sit-at-home enforcements and violence so as to restore the state’s pride of place as a major beneficiary of private capital inflow in Nigeria where the safety of businesses, business owners, and traders are guaranteed. This is the only way that trade and commerce could prosper.

Daily Trust urges for a quick initiation and implementation of a comprehensive security strategy to protect the citizens, property and communities. No person or group of criminals should be allowed to shut down the state every Monday and deny the people the right to freely pursue their legitimate businesses and careers.

Also, there should be acquisition and deployment of technological gadgets to monitor key and vulnerable points along the state’s borders, and local communities. The Christmas and New Year season is almost here and security is required on ground if the citizens will return en masse as is their custom. No excuses are tenable for failure and the citizens are not in the mood for any.