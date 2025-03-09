Anambra: Siblings found dead in freezer laid to rest

Three siblings have been reportedly found dead in a freezer in Nnewichi Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.
It was gathered that the deceased identified as, Chikaima, 9; Chimziterem 8; and Chimdirim, 5; were killed by unknown assailants who murdered and stuffed the remains of the trio inside a deep freezer.
Speaking during a requiem in honour of the deceased siblings at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel, where the former (Cain) killed the former, making it the first murder since the creation of mankind.
He added that the three children, who were murdered in their early age, had become martyrs.
- I’m building a strong coalition to challenge APC – Atiku
- JUST IN: FG takes over Gombe hospital, gives reason
The remains of the deceased have since been laid to rest on Saturday amid sobs by the grieving family and community members of Nnewichi.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.