Anambra: Siblings found dead in freezer laid to rest

Three siblings have been reportedly found dead in a freezer in Nnewichi Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state.

It was gathered that the deceased identified as, Chikaima, 9; Chimziterem 8; and Chimdirim, 5; were killed by unknown assailants who murdered and stuffed the remains of the trio inside a deep freezer.

Speaking during a requiem in honour of the deceased siblings at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel, where the former (Cain) killed the former, making it the first murder since the creation of mankind.

He added that the three children, who were murdered in their early age, had become martyrs.

The remains of the deceased have since been laid to rest on Saturday amid sobs by the grieving family and community members of Nnewichi.