Anambra security operatives kill 5 secessionist gang members

Security operatives in Anambra State have killed five people suspected to be members of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from Ufuma, Orumba North LGA of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that a joint security team comprising the police, military, and other security agencies successfully carried out an offensive operation on January 14, 2025, at 12:30pm against a suspected armed secessionist gang on Umugem Road, Ufuma, Orumba North LGA.

He said the team neutralized five members of the armed group, while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

He also mentioned that during the operation, the security team razed the criminal camp and recovered four undetonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two AK-47 assault rifles, one pump-action gun, one 75-volt battery, and other incriminating items.