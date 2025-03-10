Anambra: PDP mulls fee reduction as aspirants shun nomination forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faces a major setback in Anambra State as no aspirant has purchased its nomination and expression of interest forms for the November 5 governorship election.

Concerned by the development, sources told Daily Trust that the party is exploring various options to ensure its participation in a state once considered a stronghold.

The PDP had pegged the cost of the forms at N40 million, with sales initially scheduled between February 24 and March 5. However, following the lack of interest, the deadline has been extended to March 12.

A party official disclosed that beyond the extension, the leadership is also considering reducing the fees to attract aspirants. Additionally, PDP officials in the state are reportedly engaging stakeholders to encourage participation.

However, a source familiar with the situation suggested that the issue extends beyond the cost of forms, citing internal crises and doubts over the party’s ability to challenge both the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level.

“As of last Thursday, no one had purchased the forms. The party is in disarray, and members are unhappy,” the source said. “The Supreme Court is set to hear the case between Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the party’s National Secretary position. Aspirants are uncertain about who will sign the forms and what the ruling will mean for their candidacy.”

Nigerians don’t trust the electoral process – Osadolor

Speaking on the situation, PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, attributed the reluctance to widespread distrust in the electoral process.

“The only party that has sold forms in Anambra is the APC. People are afraid because they believe their votes won’t count,” he said.

He warned that without electoral reforms, the 2027 elections could be compromised, adding, “Even if the forms were free, who wants to invest time and resources when the system lacks credibility?”

Osadolor called for urgent reforms to restore faith in elections, insisting that without transparency, voter apathy will persist.