✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Anambra guber: INEC sets deadline for party primaries

    By Abbas Jimoh
Ahead of the November 8, 2025 off-cycle governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set a two-week date for the conduct of the primaries for registered political parties interested in participating in the election.
This is contained in the outcome of INEC’s regular management weekly meeting on Thursday in Abuja.
Mr Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement after the meeting, said that the review of its preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Anambra election was among issues discussed at the meeting.
“The public may recall that in line with the provision of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission published the Notice of Election on 13th November 2024, over 360 days before the date fixed for the election.
“By the provision of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, the conduct of primaries for nomination of candidates by political parties commences in the next two weeks i.e. 20th March 2025 and ends on 10th April 2025.
“So far, 12 out of the 19 registered political parties in the country have submitted the detailed schedules of their primaries. As agreed at our last consultative meeting with Political Parties held in January, doing so early will enable the Commission to plan for the effective monitoring of the primaries in line with the provision of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022,” Olumekun said.
He said that the seven parties that are yet to submit the required information should do so in earnest.
He also urged political parties to adhere strictly to their proposed schedules.
“Sudden changes to the dates, venues and modes of the primaries lead to avoidable demobilisation and remobilisation of our monitoring staff, thereby disrupting the commission’s workflow. This also adds to the cost of monitoring primaries and the overall conduct of elections and electoral activities,” Olumekun said.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories