Anambra: Contesting against Soludo waste of money – Commissioner

Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, has urged opposition parties to adopt Governor Charles Soludo as their sole candidate for the November 2025 governorship election, calling any challenge against him a “waste of resources.”
Speaking during a visit by the Anambra Deserves Soludo Solution team, led by Dr Jude Emecheta, Mefor advised aspiring candidates to invest their resources in community development rather than a “fruitless” election bid.
He highlighted Soludo’s prudent management of state resources, noting that over 70% of the budget is allocated to capital projects.
“He has built legacy projects without borrowing a kobo. This is judicious resource management,” Mefor said.
Dr Emecheta explained that his team is touring Soludo’s projects to showcase his achievements and requested regular updates from the commissioner.
