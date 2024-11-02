Anambra Community Places N10m Bounty on Killers

Ezinano community in Awka-South Local Government Area of Anambra State have announced a N10 million bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for recent killings in the area.

Last Sunday, suspected cultists killed 12 people in Nibo, three in Okpuno, and eight in Ifite, all within Awka South Local Government Council.

The community also declared that any youth involved in cultism or other violent crimes would be ostracized.

Ozo Jeff Nweke, the Community Leader of Ezinano and CEO of Blue Shield Security Outfit, made this announcement during the celebration of this year’s Ezinano Day at Ogbugbankwa Awka.

He said the community could no longer stand by while its youth are killed daily due to senseless cult activities.

“The day the Nibo community held their new yam festival, a group of miscreants and cultists came to the market square and killed people. Most of the victims were Awka residents who had come to join in the celebration.”

“We, the people of Ezinano village in Awka, condemn that dastardly act in its entirety and have placed a N10 million bounty on the heads of those cultists. Anyone who provides information about their whereabouts will be rewarded with N10 million,” he added.

Nweke also mentioned that the Awka community had resolved to assist the police and other security operatives in the manhunt for the killers, including those responsible for the deaths in Okpuno and Ifite villages.

“We want to take this opportunity to announce that all youths involved in cultism in Ezinano, and by extension Awka, have been ostracized; they are no longer considered children of Ezinano.”he added.

He urged parents to train their children well, emphasizing that all bad behavior begins at home and eventually affects the community.

Nweke, who will be stepping down from leadership by the end of December 2024, announced a N50 million foundation to support Ezinano women in small and medium-scale businesses.

He noted that the total cost of the foundation is N100 million, with the first phase set to commence with N50 million, while the remainder will be allocated during Christmas.

At the occasion, Ozo Arinze Ekenem and Ozo Amb O.D. Ochije reiterated that the community would not tolerate any further killings in Awka Capital City.