Anambra community declares war on criminals

Residents of Obosi village, made up of five communities: Mmakwu, Ugamuma, Uruowulu, Umuota and Ire, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State have declared war against criminals.

City & Crime reports that Obosi is known for crime and criminal activities, especially drug and cult-related activities in which several killings, including the murder of a former president general of the community.

The Obosi Development Union (ODU), on Wednesday, embarked on a one-day awareness campaign to express readiness to secure the land.

The leaders of ODU, residents and vigilantes marched round the village, telling the residents to abstain from crime or face the consequences, while warning criminal elements to amend their ways or leave the town for their own safety.

President General of ODU, Barr Chimezie Obi, who addressed members of the community, stated that the campaign was as a result numerous crimes and many other atrocities that had dented the image of the village and its people.

He noted that, “Though many of the culprits are foreigners who claim to come from Obosi, but we are issuing a final warning to the individuals responsible to pack their loads and leave the community.

“We have the political will to work, and need support in terms of vehicles and other security gadgets and equipment. We need more police presence, more manpower and more recruitment of vigilante operatives.”

He called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other well-meaning Obosi citizens both home and abroad to partner with the union in the fight to secure their hometown for the betterment of all.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili North LGA, Hon Chuks Brown Ezeoba, expressed support for ODU’s action and commended the community for doing the right thing to ensure a safe and secured Obosi.

