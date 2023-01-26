Anambra commences application for skill, entrepreneurial training

Anambra Government says it will open applications for its “One Youth, Two Skills Close the Gap Initiative” for youths between the ages of 18 years…

Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Mr Patrick Aghamba, said this while addressing some volunteers of the programme in Awka on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the volunteers, who were no fewer than 100, included liaison officers, desk officers and representatives of all the 21 local government chairmen in the state.

Aghamba said that the target for the first phase of the scheme was 130,000 people, with participants expected from the 179 communities across the state. (NAN)