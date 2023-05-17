Anambra: Buhari mourns slain US embassy staff, policemen

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences on the loss of two United States Embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them during an attack by…

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences on the loss of two United States Embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them during an attack by gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.”

President Buhari had equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government Area and in Ijaha community of Apa LGA of Benue State.

The President said he was “deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths” and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses,” he said.