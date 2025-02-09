Anambra: Billionaire Native Doctor Arrested over ‘charms for Yahoo Boys, kidnappers’

Popular celebrity native doctor in Anambra State, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba, has been arrested by Agunechemba, a local security group in Anambra State.
According to a post on Soludo TV, Akwa Okuko was arrested in Oba, Idemili South area of Anambra, on Saturday evening.
“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba denies Okeite and has been detained for further investigation by the security agency,” the post read.
- ‘A man of integrity’, How Najatu campaigned for Ribadu in 2011
- Gov Yusuf appoints new SSG
He was arrested following allegations that he prepares charms for kidnappers who masquerade as Yahoo boys, terrorising the state.
Worried by the high level of crime, the state government enacted the Anambra State Homeland Security Law in 2025.
The new law imposes strict penalties on native doctors who prepare or administer charms, including the infamous ‘Odeshi’, ‘Okeite’, and ‘Mkpu Egbe’.
Offenders now face six years in prison, a N20 million fine, or both under the newly established law.
Our correspondent learnt that the law explicitly targets individuals who create charms believed to provide protection or wealth through unlawful means, as well as those who publicly promote such practices.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.