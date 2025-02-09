Anambra: Billionaire Native Doctor Arrested over ‘charms for Yahoo Boys, kidnappers’

Popular celebrity native doctor in Anambra State, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba, has been arrested by Agunechemba, a local security group in Anambra State.

According to a post on Soludo TV, Akwa Okuko was arrested in Oba, Idemili South area of Anambra, on Saturday evening.

“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki n’Oba denies Okeite and has been detained for further investigation by the security agency,” the post read.

He was arrested following allegations that he prepares charms for kidnappers who masquerade as Yahoo boys, terrorising the state.

Worried by the high level of crime, the state government enacted the Anambra State Homeland Security Law in 2025.

The new law imposes strict penalties on native doctors who prepare or administer charms, including the infamous ‘Odeshi’, ‘Okeite’, and ‘Mkpu Egbe’.

Offenders now face six years in prison, a N20 million fine, or both under the newly established law.

Our correspondent learnt that the law explicitly targets individuals who create charms believed to provide protection or wealth through unlawful means, as well as those who publicly promote such practices.