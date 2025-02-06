Anambra: 3 siblings killed; bodies dumped in freezer

The Anambra State government has vowed to track down and prosecute those responsible for the gruesome murder of three siblings, whose bodies were allegedly found stored in a freezer in Nnewichi, Nnewi.

During a visit to the crime scene, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, assured the public that the government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victims.

The horrific incident, which occurred over the weekend, gained widespread attention after disturbing images and reports surfaced on social media.

The victims’ parents, Mr Udochukwu and Mrs Chikazor Ejezie, reportedly returned from work to find their house unlocked-an unusual occurrence, as their children always secured the door before stepping out to play.

Upon entering, they discovered the lifeless bodies of their children inside a freezer, sending shockwaves through the community.

Speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the bodies were deposited, Commissioner Obinabo reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We will not relent until those responsible for this heinous act are apprehended and punished according to the law,” she said.

Residents and neighbours who spoke to newsmen described the incident as horrifying and prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved parents.

It was learnt that authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, and security agencies are working closely with the Anambra State government to track down the culprits.