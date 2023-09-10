‘ANA writers’ village biggest writer’s resort in Africa’

The President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Camillus Chima Ukah, has described the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village as the biggest writers’ resort in…

The President of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Camillus Chima Ukah, has described the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village as the biggest writers’ resort in Africa.

He said this while speaking at the August edition of the Mbari Series, the monthly writers’ parley held at the Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village in Mpape, Abuja.

He said the present level of development of the writers’ village was achieved by his administration’s policy of progressive addition.

He said, “We have been able to realise the Chinua Achebe International Conference Centre, a functional secretariat with offices for principal officers; a hotel, a physical library with shelves that can take thousands of books; an e-library with over a million books, and the Institute for Creative Writing and Film Studies, which will take off any time soon.

“We have made tremendous progress, and this structure will consolidate the position and leadership of Nigerian literature on the continent and beyond.

Speaking on the Mbari Series, Ukah said it is very dear to his heart and that reviving it is one of his greatest achievements as the President of ANA.

He said the August edition of the Mbari Series was dedicated to the renowned writer, Professor Udenta O. Udenta, on his 60th birthday because he was one of the brains behind the revival of the parley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...