AN Global offers Nigerian small businesses overseas opportunities

AN Global Holdings, led by Chartered Accountant/International Business Consultant Avinash Nichkawde, has disclosed plans to take small Nigerian businesses overseas through franchisees, growth and turnaround, education, investment-based migration, business brokerage, and technology.

Nichkawde, at the company’s official media brand parley in Abuja, said taking small Nigerian businesses outside the shores of the country is just one of the numerous objectives of striving to build mutual prosperity for Nigerians and AN Global.

He said; “We are looking to help small businesses grow their business portfolio and see taking them overseas as a positive way to help grow these businesses. This is already successful in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, and a few other countries, where we have helped small companies become global brands.”

Nichkawde said he understands what most small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria are facing, which is why he and the Nigerian team are working hard to understand the business terrain better and see how they can add value to their businesses.

“AN Global plans to help local businesses unlock their potential,” he said.

Nichkawde and Nwali Tochukwu, the CEO of the Nigerian office, said the company has seven value propositions that they believe will be beneficial to SMEs and potential investors in Nigeria.

The propositions, they said, are in the areas of business brokerage, franchise sales and development, international business consulting, technology, education, business migration and trade and investment.

