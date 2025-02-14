‘An exemplary patriot’, CUPP Mourns Pa Adebanjo

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed shock over the death of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political group.

In a statement by Comrade Mark Adebayo, its spokesman, the coalition described the deceased as an exemplary patriot.

“It is with shock but total submission to the will of God Almighty that received the sudden demise of a great and exemplary patriot, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.”

“He was a man dedicated to the cause of truth, integrity, justice, fairness, and good governance throughout his lifetime. He was a completely detribalized Nigerian who stood for justice and what was right at all times not minding the personal costs or inconvenience to him.

“He stood tall in the Hall of Fame of true and intrepid patriots with uncommon courage, deviance and consistency.

“He will be seriously missed by Nigerians as we continue to navigate the labyrinthine course of interrogating workable panacea for the Nigerian question and its leadership tragedies.

“As we mourn the loss of a great African and Nigerian, we have solace in the fact that he lived a honorable life devoid of compromise with the corrupt elements that hold Nigeria hostage, while standing solid for one, indivisible but a just Nigerian state. He came, he saw, he fought, he conquered.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family, the Ogun State government and all patriotic Nigerians. May his patriotic soul rest in perfect peace.”