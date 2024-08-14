Why I adopted elephant as a member of my family – Minister

The Minister of State for Environment Dr. Iziak Salako, has said he now has an elephant as a member of his family as part of…

The Minister of State for Environment Dr. Iziak Salako, has said he now has an elephant as a member of his family as part of his efforts to protect the remaining 300-400 elephants in Nigeria.

Salako who spoke during the launch of the Nigeria Elephant Action Plan (NEAP) in Abuja on Tuesday, said he took the decision to adopt an orphaned elephant as his contribution to the conservation of the critically endangered species.

He said NEAP will bolster efforts to protect the country’s dwindling elephant population and preserve biodiversity.

He added, “Elephants are integral to our community and heritage,” he noted. “They support flora and fauna growth and are vital for biodiversity.”

Nigeria’s elephant population has faced severe challenges with the country losing 99 percent of its elephants to habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflicts.

The minister stressed that working in partnership with the Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation and Wildlife Conservation Society, the Nigerian government intends to use the newly launched NEAP to provide a strategic framework for elephant conservation.

Andrew Dunn, WCS Nigeria Country Director, who coordinated the writing of the comprehensive plan, said, “Saving Nigeria’s last elephants will require more than just funds; it will require a significant change in attitude at all levels and a paradigm shift by federal and state governments towards a realisation that human wellbeing and global health are inextricably linked to biodiversity loss and climate change.”

John Scanlon AO, the CEO of EPIF, which supported the process, said: “The situation of Nigeria’s elephants is desperate but not hopeless. This plan offers us a last chance to conserve these magnificent animals.”

Key components of the plan include enhanced law enforcement, anti-poaching measures, and the use of modern technology for monitoring and intelligence sharing. The plan also emphasizes community engagement, aiming to create a harmonious coexistence between humans and elephants.

The NEAP is a 10-year strategic plan (2024-2034) developed to ensure the long-term survival of elephants in Nigeria.