‘An articulate advocate for national development,’ Tinubu mourns Okupe 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, who died at the age of 72.

The President in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, saying his demise would leave a void in the minds of those who know him.

Okupe was a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Onanuga recalled that Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s Senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media.

“During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

“He was most recently the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

“Prince Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.”

President Tinubu described Okupe “as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.”

“The President also commiserates with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader,” the statement added.

He also recognised Okupe’s impact on his home state and the deep void his passing left in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.