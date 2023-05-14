An agenda for the president-elect

As Nigeria prepares for a new president to assume power, the challenges facing the country are immense and multifaceted. Corruption, insecurity, and a struggling economy are just a few of the issues that Nigeria must contend with. The incoming president, Bola Tinubu, will have his work cut out for him. However, with a clear agenda and a determined approach, he can make significant progress in tackling these difficult challenges.

One of the primary issues that Tinubu will need to address is corruption. This scourge has plagued Nigeria for many years, undermining the country’s development and causing widespread disillusionment among the population. If Tinubu is to make meaningful progress in attacking corruption, he will need to take a comprehensive approach. This could include measures such as cracking down on corrupt officials and civil servants, strengthening oversight and accountability mechanisms, and encouraging greater transparency in government.

Another pressing challenge that Tinubu will face is insecurity. Nigeria has been hit hard by general insecurity in recent years, with insurgency in the northeast, insurgency and kidnapping in the North-West and North-Central as well as oil theft and militancy in especially the South-South. This could include measures such as improving intelligence gathering, increasing military capabilities and providing support for marginalized communities.

Tinubu will also need to address the country’s economic challenges. Nigeria’s economy has been hit hard by falling oil prices, leading to inflation, unemployment, and a growing debt burden. To address these issues, Tinubu will need to implement a range of measures aimed at boosting growth and competitiveness. This could involve measures such as investing in infrastructure, promoting private sector development, and increasing access to credit for small businesses.

While Nigeria is facing a number of serious challenges, with a clear agenda and a determined approach, the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, can make significant progress in tackling these issues. By prioritizing the fight against corruption, addressing insecurity, and implementing policies which can lift the economy, Tinubu can help put Nigeria on a more stable and prosperous path. With the support of the Nigerian people, and the wider international community, he can make a real difference for the country and its citizens.

Mukhtar Jarmajo wrote from Wuse Zone 2, Abuja