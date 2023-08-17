Amusan cleared to compete in Budapest

World Athletics has cleared sprinter, Tobi Amusan to participate in the world championship in Budapest, Hungary after she was cleared of doping allegations. In a…

World Athletics has cleared sprinter, Tobi Amusan to participate in the world championship in Budapest, Hungary after she was cleared of doping allegations.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU said Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today (yesterday) found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline. The decision is currently confidential but will be published in due course,” the statement said.

Amusan was provisionally suspended by the AIU for missing three drug tests, but the Nigerian decided to contest the charge.

Amusan, 26, made history in Oregon, USA last year with a remarkable performance. She set a new world record of 12.12secs in the semi-final and followed it up with a wind-assisted 12.06 (+2.5m/s) in the final to claim the gold.

The World Championships remains the only competition Amusan has not had the opportunity to defend after she successfully defended her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will hold from August 19 to 27.

