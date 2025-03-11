Amuneke rues missed chances against Bayelsa United

From Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

Heartland coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has expressed concerns over his team’s inability to convert their chances, describing it as a setback to the team’s progress.

The former Super Eagles star stated this in a post-match interview after the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 28 match against Bayelsa which ended 1-1 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

“We came into this game just like every other game that we have played and our objective was to win. But it is not even winning now that I am worried about because when you look at the number of chances we created as a team and we found it difficult to even convert it, it gives me a little concern from that aspect.

“If you really understand the game, you could see we dominated this game. I could hardly count how many times Bayelsa was a threat to our goalkeeper but you know this is football, when you don’t get it right, it looks as if all your effort is being shortened,” he said.

Amuneke stressed the need to intensify training on goal scoring and defensive technique, identifying them as the gaps in the team.

“So, I think I need to go back as a coach and that is why I am a coach, to look at what we can do because if you score a goal and defend very well, automatically you have won the game,” he said.

Amuneke, however, commended his opponents, saying they stuck to their plan.

“We must recognise the ability of the opponents that we played. They came with a plan and they stuck to it,” he said.