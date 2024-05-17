Amphitheatre ceiling collapses, injures 8 OAU students

At least eight students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun State, sustained injuries when the ceiling of the Amphitheatre at Oduduwa Hall collapsed…

The incident, caused by a wind during rainfall, resulted in the collapse of the amphitheatre ceiling, injuring eight students.

In response to the emergency, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, alongside other principal officers, visited the university’s Medical and Health Centre to ensure the injured students received necessary medical attention.

Two students with more severe injuries were accompanied by the vice-chancellor to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) where the Chief Medical Director, Professor John Okeniyi, received them and oversaw their treatment process.

The vice-chancellor urged students and staff to continue with their academic and administrative activities without disruption.

Confirming the incident, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the university’s management had sealed off the amphitheatre until further notice.