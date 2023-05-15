Amotekun ‘torture’ teenager to death over N500 In Ondo 

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps have allegedly tortured a 14-year-old boy identified as Ayomide Adeghalu to…

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps have allegedly tortured a 14-year-old boy identified as Ayomide Adeghalu to death.

The incident happened at Ondo town in Ondo West Local Government Area of state.

Daily Trust gathered that Ayomide, who was living with his stepmother in the Ogbonkowo area of Odojomu in Ondo town, was sent to hawk-cooked rice – but was unable to give an account of the missing N500 from the sales.

The stepmother, however, was said to be angered by the inability of the young boy to explain how the money got missing and decided to punish him to unravel the truth.

A source, who spoke to our reporter under the condition of anonymity, said after severe punishment from the stepmother, the boy was handed over to the operatives of Amotekun who tortured the him to force him to reveal the truth.

“The teenage boy was subjected to some punishment which lasted for several hours, despite entreaties made to the stepmother to release the boy.

“Later, the woman handed him over to the officials of Amotekun Corps and he was tortured. He became too weak and unconscious. By the time, he was rushed to the Specialists Hospital in Ondo, he was confirmed dead by the doctors on duty,” the source added.

It was learnt that the case was later reported at the Fagun Police Station in Ondo, while the remains of the boy were deposited at the morgue.

Lamenting the death of his son, the mother of the deceased, Mary, said he had divorced his father a few years back.

She explained that she was informed about the condition of the unhealthy condition of the boy by neighbours who knew her as the mother of the child.

“I was surprised about the death of Ayomide because he was hale and hearty the last time I saw him.

“He never complained of any ailment to me. It is sad for me to learn that he was being tortured to death by some security officials over missing N500,” the mother of the deceased added.

Several attempts by Daily Trust to get the reactions of Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Amotekun Corps, proved abortive.

However, an official of the local security outfit confided in our reporter that investigation had already begun.