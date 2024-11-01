✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Amorim promises ‘clarification’ on Man Utd manager’s job

Ruben Amorim has promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon’s match on Friday as speculation mounts that he is on the brink of becoming Manchester United’s new manager.

United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League, with just three wins from nine matches.

Amorim quickly emerged as the club’s top target and Sporting issued a statement to the Lisbon stock exchange confirming United were willing to meet his release clause of €10 million.

Reports on Thursday said the 39-year-old was expected to be confirmed as United’s new manager later in the day but they appear to have been premature.

 

