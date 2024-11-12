✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Amorim jets in to launch new era at Man Utd

Manchester United’s new era started on Monday when Ruben Amorim jetted into town to start the daunting task of restoring the club to former glories.

The Portuguese coach bid farewell to Sporting Lisbon in style on Sunday, securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga – an 11th win in 11 league games.

The mood in Manchester has been lifted by three victories in four matches in all competitions since interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy took over from the sacked Erik ten Hag.

But Amorim will be under no illusions as to the scale of his task at United, who are languishing 13th in the Premier League table after just four wins in 11 matches.

