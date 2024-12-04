Amokachi, Musa, Adepoju lead star lineup for Dikko novelty match

The MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is set to come alive today as some of Nigeria’s football legends and top sports administrators showcase their skills in the Shehu Dikko Novelty Match.

Organized to honor Mallam Shehu Dikko’s appointment as Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), the match will pit Team Shehu Dikko against Team Nigeria, with Dikko himself set to feature for both sides.

Team Nigeria boasts an impressive lineup, including Daniel Amokachi, Ahmed Musa, Brown Ideye, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba, Mutiu Adepoju, Shehu Abdulahi, Samson Siasia, and Victor Ezeji.

On the other side, Team Shehu Dikko will feature notable names such as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata Fagge, NSC Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade, former Kano Commissioner of Sports and House of Representatives member Hon. Nuhu Danburam—who will captain the team—and former League Management Company COO Mallam Salihu Abubakar.

Event coordinator Chidi Okonkwo stated that the match is a celebration of Mallam Shehu Dikko’s contributions to sports and his recent elevation to lead the NSC.

His words, “We have decided to organize this match to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this game-changing appointment. This is the first time we are seeing somebody who really understands the industry being appointed as head.

“This is somebody who is part of the system, who knows exactly what to do to fix sports. We are very grateful to the president for giving us Dikko. So this is an event where the whole sporting family is coming together to say that we are solidly behind Dikko and we will support him to succeed.”