Amnesty Int’l asks Kano Gov to raise investigative panel on Shooting of Protesters

Amnesty International has called on Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the fatal shooting of…

Amnesty International has called on Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the fatal shooting of at least 10 protesters in Kurna and Kofar Nasarawa.

The incident occurred during the #EndBadGovernance protests, where demonstrators demanded significant economic reforms and the reinstatement of fuel subsidies, removed by the federal government.

In a statement released on Sunday, Amnesty International emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the general conduct of security agencies and the alleged involvement of hired thugs, who reportedly disrupted the protests and caused destruction.

The organization urged that the commission’s work be conducted publicly and be adequately resourced to ensure a comprehensive inquiry.

The statement further noted that failure to investigate these killings and incidents, from August 1 to date, by state and non-state actors, would be a severe setback for the rule of law in Nigeria.

It would also perpetuate the existing culture of impunity in the country.

Amnesty International Nigeria stressed, “The Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, must immediately establish an independent judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the reckless killing of at least 10 hunger protesters at Kurna and Kofar Nasarawa, Kano. The general conduct of security agencies and the interruptions and destruction caused by alleged hired thugs must also be thoroughly investigated.”

The organization also highlighted the need for victims, their families, and potential witnesses to be protected from any form of harassment, threats, ill-treatment, or reprisals to ensure they can testify freely and without fear before the panel.