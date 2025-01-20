Amnesty International urges security operatives on impartial trial of Hamdiyya

The Nigerian authorities must impartially and transparently investigate disturbing threats to the lives of Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer Abba Hikima – as the trial continues.

The Sokoto State government is charging Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff with the “use of insulting or abusive language” and “inciting disturbance” for criticising the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu.

The Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, in a statement issued on Sunday, noted that the threat to the lives of Hamdiyya and her lawyer was disturbing and the need for caution.

“Right now, apart from facing persecution for exercising freedom of expression, Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima, are being subjected to threats, including phone calls and in-person confrontations by sponsored thugs and individuals claiming to be ‘intelligence agents’, said Sanusi.

He stated that at the last court hearing, Barrister Hikima was compelled to apply for armed police protection due to the hostile atmosphere in court. The request was granted by the court. While in Sokoto, for the trial, they were also stalked at their hotel, accosted and intimidated by some individuals.

“These actions represent an alarming abuse of power and a calculated attempt to intimidate and punish those who speak out for their society and lawyers defending them. The hostilities being faced by Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif and Barrister Abba Hikima are increasingly making their appearance in court in Sokoto dangerous.”

Hamdiyya was abducted by armed men and whisked into a tricycle on November 13, 2024, while going to collect her mobile phone from a charging point. She was beaten and thrown out of a moving tricycle and left with severe injuries.

“Instead of attempting to suppress dissenting voices, Sokoto State government and the Nigerian security agencies should focus on addressing rampant insecurity facing particularly the people of eastern part of Sokoto State where gunmen have been killing people, razing villages, abducting women and girls – almost daily,” Sanusi said.