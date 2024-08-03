Amnesty International condemns killing of protesters, demands investigation

Amnesty International has condemned the killing of 13 protesters allegedly by security personnel across Nigeria, describing the incident as “unjustified and unacceptable”. The Country Director,…

Amnesty International has condemned the killing of 13 protesters allegedly by security personnel across Nigeria, describing the incident as “unjustified and unacceptable”.

The Country Director, Isa Sanusi, in a statement on Friday, said, “The Nigerian authorities must investigate these incidents impartially and effectively and ensure that security personnel suspected of responsibility for the alleged deadly use of force are held to account through fair trial,” he said.

The organisation noted the situations in Suleja, Niger State, where six persons were killed and dozens wounded; Maiduguri, where four persons were killed; and Kaduna, where three other persons were killed.

Amnesty International also expressed concern over the Nigerian authorities’ “growing hostility to dissent” and the “relentless repression of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly”.

“Our findings, so far, show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty,” the statement read.

The organisation called on the Nigerian government to take concrete steps to address the impact of recent reforms on economic, social and cultural rights, including people’s rights to health and education.

“All those arrested for taking part in the protest must be released immediately and unconditionally. Authorities must also end the rampant violations of the people’s rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” Sanusi added.

Responding to the allegation, the Niger State Police Command, in a report issued and made available by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday, acknowledged the chaos that broke out in Tafa Local Government Council Secretariat,

He noted that miscreants looted, vandalised and partly set the building ablaze, adding that vehicles were damaged and burnt, while security agencies responded, made arrests and dispersed the hoodlums.

According to Abiodun, during the process, there was no loss of life, and protesters were dispersed with the use of minimum force. He, however, stated that some miscreants were mildly injured during stampede and most of them were taken to different medical facilities for treatment.

CISLAC condemns hijack of protests, blames govt

Also, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has called for the protection of protesters amid growing concerns that the demonstrations have been hijacked by criminal elements and political actors with nefarious intentions.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, condemned the hijack of the protest in some places.

While calling for the protection of protesters, he urged them not to destroy properties and public infrastructure.