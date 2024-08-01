Aminu Umar appointed 1st African director on the board of International Chamber of Shipping

The President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Aminu Umar, has been appointed as the first African director on the board of the International Chamber…

The President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Aminu Umar, has been appointed as the first African director on the board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

His appointment marks a milestone not only for the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, but also for Nigeria’s maritime sector on the global stage.

Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike, Director General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, in a statement, said the appointment of Umar was expected to strengthen Nigeria’s position in international maritime policy discussions and decisions.

She said, “With his vast experience and strategic vision, Mr Umar is poised to contribute immensely to the ICS’s mission of promoting and representing the global shipping industry.”