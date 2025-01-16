Amid ceasefire deal Israel kills 40 Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli military has killed at least 40 Palestinians despite the truce announced recently.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli military stepped up attacks on the Gaza Strip since the announcement.

The killings came on the hills of the Israeli cabinet preparation to vote on the deal.

However, Hamas official, Izzat al-Risheq, said that the deal reached in the Qatari capital, Doha, meets all of the Palestinian group’s conditions.

The conditions include the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced people to their homes and a permanent end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, thanked US President, Joe Biden, and President-elect, Donald Trump, for their “assistance in advancing” an agreement to end “the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families”.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023