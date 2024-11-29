AMGA 2024: Team Nigeria extends lead on medals table

Nigeria’s Armed Forces Men’s Volleyball team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Burkina Faso 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-19) in straight sets to extend their lead on the medals table at the ongoing African Military Games (AMGA) 2024 in Abuja.

This victory marks Nigeria’s second consecutive win in the volleyball event, further solidifying their dominance.

The match was a one-sided affair, with Nigeria asserting control early. SLT Seiyefa Dikiyai’s thunderous spikes overwhelmed Burkina Faso in the opening set, which ended 25-10. Although Burkina Faso showed more determination in the second set, Team Nigeria’s precision attacks—led by Elisha Anebi, Emmanuel Briggs, and Cyril Iritabor—sealed a 25-16 victory.

The third set saw Nigeria maintain their momentum, closing out the match 25-19. Dikiyai’s exceptional performance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Similarly, the men’s golf event saw Team South Africa emerge as the undisputed champions with Team Nigeria fighting valiantly, earning the silver medal with a strong 10 points. However, it was Team Kenya that claimed the bronze, finishing with 8 points.

In the women’s golf event, it was Nigeria who stole the show once again. With a commanding performance, Team Nigeria surged ahead, securing the gold medal with an impressive 16 points.

Team Tanzania followed closely behind, earning the silver with 13 points. Despite their strong finish in the men’s event, Team South Africa could not replicate the same success in the women’s category, settling for the bronze with 7 points.

As at time of press, Nigeria had amassed a total of 174 medals, followed by Algeria with 74, Tunisia with 30, Kenya with 27, while South Africa and Ghana each have 20 medals.

In the gold medal tally, Nigeria leads with 87 gold medals, followed by Algeria with 42. Kenya has secured 12 gold medals, while Tunisia, Libya, South Africa, and Uganda each have four. Ghana has won three gold medals, while Tanzania and Ethiopia have earned two gold medals each.

Nigeria has also claimed 47 silver medals and 40 bronze medals, solidifying its position as the leading nation in the medal standings so far.

The African Military Games (AMGA 2024) is scheduled to end on Saturday, November 30.