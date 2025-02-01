AmeriCorps, former President Biden honour Nigeria’s educationist 

A Nigerian educationist, Dr Elsie Ijorogu-Reed, has been honoured by AmeriCorps and former President Joe Biden for her work in educational accessibility.

The President Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced recently, was said to be in recognition of Dr Ijorogu-Reed’s lifelong commitment to service and community impact.

She said the award is a testament to years of dedication, resilience, and a relentless passion for holistic wellness, maternal health, mental health advocacy, alternative medicine, poverty alleviation, IT mentorship, women’s rights advocacy, and standing against abuse.

“Empowering women and underserved communities have been at the heart of my mission—whether through holistic health education, economic empowerment, mentorship in IT, advocating for women’s rights, or fighting against all forms of abuse,” she said.

“One of my proudest efforts has been my advocacy for the establishment of the only school in Oku-Ijorogu, ensuring access to education for children in my ancestral home. I believe education is a right, not a privilege, and every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and break the cycle of poverty.”