American Vu wins second major at Women’s Open

American Lilia Vu sealed her second major title of the year with a dominant six-shot victory over Charley Hull at the Women’s Open on Sunday.

The 25-year-old posted a final round 67 to finish on 14-under par, and is now set to replace Nelly Korda as the new world No 1.

“It sounds almost unreal to hear my name announced as champion,” said Vu, breaking down in tears after her triumph.

“I’ve had a tough couple of months and I just wanted to be in contention this week.”

Vu won her first LPGA tournament in Thailand in February and then claimed her first major in April at the Chevron Championship.

