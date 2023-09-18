American Theegala claims first PGA Tour victory

Sahith Theegala claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship as Justin Thomas’ late challenge faded. The 25-year-old American started the final round…

Sahith Theegala claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship as Justin Thomas’ late challenge faded.

The 25-year-old American started the final round at Napa, California two shots clear and picked up three shots in his first five holes.

He finished with seven birdies and three bogeys in a round of 68.

Thomas, a Ryder Cup captain’s pick, was joint second after the third round but had four bogeys in the front nine.

The 30-year-old former world number one, who is chasing his first win of the year, finished with a level par 72 for fifth place.

