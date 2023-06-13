American movie star, Treat Williams, dies in motorcycle crash at 71

American film star, Treat Williams, famed for his roles in movie projects like Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident.…

American film star, Treat Williams, famed for his roles in movie projects like Everwood and Hair, has died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.

The actor’s death was confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday evening by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson stated.

His agent further said, “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He has been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He has been so happy with the work that I got him. He had a balanced career.”

Born Richard Treat Williams on December 1, 195, the Hollywood star was also an author, writer, and aviator. He appeared on film, stage, and television. Williams has over 120 credits to his name. He first became well known for his starring roles in two 1979 films, the musical Hair and Steven Spielberg’s 1941.

He later starred in the films, The Eagle Has Landed; Prince of the City; Once Upon a Time in America; The Late Shift; and 127 Hours. From 2002 to 2006, he was the lead of the television series Everwood and was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, two Satellite Awards, and an Independent Spirit Award.

