Ambode’s chef remanded for theft, conspiracy

A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday, remanded former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s chef, Victor Abayomi, for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions at his Ikoyi residence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, ordered the remand of the defendant for 30 days in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Nwaka, however, adjourned the case until April 8, for investigation and presentation of facts.

Abayomi, whose house address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft.

Earlier, the legal officer, Joshua Babalola, in the employment of the State Security Service (SSS), told the court that Abayomi and some others still at large committed the offences at the residence of the former governor.

He said the defendant absconded to Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he was arrested by Ambode’s SSS on March 7.

The offences, Babalola said, contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.