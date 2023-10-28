Amaechi to Nigerians: Has any politician told you he is not a thief?

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Nigerians of being too docile and ready to accept anything thrown at them. Amaechi, who was actively…

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused Nigerians of being too docile and ready to accept anything thrown at them.

Amaechi, who was actively involved in politics from 1999 to 2023, said this when he featured as a guest speaker at the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture held at Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

Although most of the things he said at the lecture have been reported, a 4-minute video is currently trending online.

In the video, the former speaker of Rivers House of Assembly and two-term governor of Rivers State, said he had been quiet for some reasons, including the advice of his publicist.

“There are so many television houses and individuals that approached me to speak on different issues since I left office and I declined. I declined for two reasons; one, my publicist advised me not to say anything; and he is very angry as I am speaking to you.”

“Secondly, Nigerians don’t react to anything. What is new to say, Nigerians don’t react to anything. Has any politician told you he is not a thief? Which politician told you he went to university? Which politician told you she served in NYSC, and which politician told you he has certificate?

“Nigerians know and still vote for them, so what is your problem? I say why should I speak when already there’s nothing new? Nigerians choose who to believe and who not to believe, Nigerians choose who to vote and who not to vote. Even if you come to a Nigerian man’s house and kill his mother, the father will continue his life. Nothing bothers you, nothing, so why should I waste my time?

“When we are talking about the Buhari government there is nothing that our chairman said that is new. People have said it several times, right from the Goodluck Jonathan government to the Buhari Government that I was a part of. If I was killed, what would have happened? Nothing, so you will lead a useless life. So, I chose to stay in my house quietly. Unfortunately for me I got admission to study in the Nigerian law school. And rule number one is that you are our property. You are not allowed to go anywhere. That is the rule. So anybody who says why we don’t see you; I am a student of the Nigerian law school. Until I graduate, I can’t disobey them.

“I chose not to speak because Nigerians will do absolutely nothing. If you say it’s a lie nothing will happen. Even if you are not committing any crime, Nigeria will say you are a thief and you go to prison for nothing. It’s a hopeless situation. Is it a lie? So, I will shock you that I want to talk about the Buhari government for two reasons and the Tinubu government. What moral standing do you have to criticize the Buhari government? I was a participant. That was the argument. If I will not say anything about the Buhari government, I will also say nothing about the Tinubu government because you know the problem. Instead of Nigerians finding solutions, they are committing suicide. I am praying so that you commit suicide so that by the time I wake up, I will benefit from your death by taking justice. What others resist like going on in Ghana and Kenya is what Nigerians.. no be four years. After four years, let him go. The man won another term whether magic or crook. No be eight years, he will soon go.”

